A Few Tips To Help With Pest Control

Dealing with unwelcome household pests can really try your patience. The best way to deal with the appearance of such nuisances is to arm yourself with knowledge. Review the tips and tricks that follow below and get the tools you need to eliminate common pests from your life starting today and going forward.

If you have a brown recluse spider issue, try catching them using sticky traps. This particular species of poisonous spider likes to make its nest in very deep parts of your home, which means killing them with chemicals is problematic. They do need to come out in the night to look for something to eat. Key areas for placing traps are behind furniture and on walls.

Keep your home as clean as possible. Even though this will not keep pests away, you at least will not be giving them an incentive to stick around. Many pests can smell food from a good distance away. If you want to do whatever you can to reduce your pest problem you should be diligent in keeping your house tidy.

If you are having a pest control problem, look to your cabinets in your home for where the bugs are coming from. Pests love these dark and damp areas. Clean all your cabinets thoroughly once a month. When you are spraying for bugs, make sure you hit these areas with a quality pesticide.

Never leave food out longer than you need to. If you make a habit of leaving food out you will almost definitely run into a pest problem from time to time. If you, instead, make a habit of cleaning up after your food mess right away each time you will do a lot to keep pests away.

Kill ants around your home using an easy-to-make home concoction. Combine borax and sugar in a jar in a 1:1 ratio. Sprinkle the mixture around the outside of your home at its foundation and anywhere else you've noticed ants. The sugar will attract the ants, while the borax will kill them.

Inspect any seeds or houseplants before you buy them and bring them home. You want to check for current signs of insects. You also want to look for disease issues that might attract insects. Never put something in your home that would attract bugs or pests in the wild outdoors.

Is your home swarming with ants? Mix some sugar and some borax together. While they are attracted to the sugar, they will be killed by the borax. A quart jar containing a cup of sugar and a cup of borax will work. Poke holes in the jar lid, and sprinkle the content along your house's basboards and foundation.

Remove dead trees and shrubbery. If you let these dead plants just sit around, you are begging for pests to hang out around your home. Instead, be proactive and remove them the minute you can. If it's not a full tree, but simply a few branches, cut them off immediately.

Vacuum your carpet often if you are having a flea problem. Fleas will begin to live in your carpet if there is not enough room for them on your pets. To help to keep their population low you should vacuum your floors a couple times a day and dispose of the bag immediately.

Don't rule out your pets as sources of pest problems. Bathe them regularly to take care of visitors hitching a ride from outside. In addition, know that pet food and water can attract ants sometimes. Clean up messes and bowls regularly. Furthermore, make sure that you store pet food in sealed containers.

If you want to reduce the amount of spiders in your home, make sure that you clean the clutter around your house such as piles of books or newspapers. Spiders are attracted to these things and may make webs around them so the best thing you can do is eliminate them in the first place.

Your outdoor lights will attract pests. Move the outdoor lights away from your home's entrances. Orange and yellow lights attract fewer bugs than traditional incandescent bulbs.

Always check the labels of the pesticides you buy. It is not true that using more product will do a better job. In many cases, using a larger amount will pose heath risks to those in the area.

You no longer have to worry about having pests in your home. Pests can not only be bothersome, but they can also slowly destroy your home. Do not allow this to happen to you. Utilize the tips you have just read and eliminate these pesky pests from your home permanently.