Eliminate Family Pests With These Tips

Taking pest control into your own hands doesn't necessarily mean you have to call an expensive exterminator. There are plenty of pests that you can get rid of by using old-fashioned tried and true simple tips. This article is jam packed with great advice to help you make your home less than desirable to common pests.

Know what pest you are dealing with. You can't combat what you don't understand. Not every pest control method works for every type of bug. You need to choose the right weapon to face your foe. So do your research. Search the internet for bugs that look like your pest, and see what types of methods work best.

Check to see if you have any centipedes around the house. Centipedes usually will prey on other bugs, so if you have a lot of them, you may be infested. In this case, the best thing that you can do is to hire a professional to help get rid of the issue in your home.

Remember that as much as your houseplants might bring life to your home, some of that life might be pests. If you suspect that they are infested with aphids, spray your houseplants regularly with a solution of soap and water. That should be enough to manage the pest problem without exposing your plants and home to insecticides.

Keep sweet smelling food products in sealed containers or in the fridge. Sweet foods can easily attract a vast variety of pests, from rodents to ants. If you do not have enough containers to seal your sugar, cereal and breads you should invest in them. It will cost you a lot less than paying an exterminator.

Read the label of any pesticide prior to using. This is especially important if you have babies or pets! Different pesticides and treatments cause different issues in human beings. There are some that are extremely harmful to pets. Know what it is you are putting in your home prior to its use.

Are you having a slug problem in your garden or yard? An easy fix for this issue is to simply place a pie plate of stale beer around the garden. The slugs love this and will crawl in and drown in the stale beer. This is an easy and cheap fix to a pesky slug problem.

Do you have a problem with rodents invading your home? You need to look at your home's exterior for small openings that animals can squeeze through. Fill any cracks you find with scouring pads, or fill them with poison. Mustard oil or other odor-rich repellants can often be useful.

Pesky mosquitoes are known to multiply in stagnant water. If you have a birdbath in your yard, change the water every three days. Many people also suggest adding lavender to a birdbath to help combat your mosquito population. So, try adding it to your birdbath each time you refill it.

The simplest and most obvious way to keep pests away from the inside and outside of your home? Keep it clean! A clean house is a pest-free house. Pests like to thrive in damp and dirty areas, so if they can't find a place like that in your house, then they won't want to stay there!

If ants are in your trash can, take out the bag and throw it away. Bring the container outside and scrub it down, making sure to get rid of any dried food stains that may be inside. Use dishwashing liquid to make sure that you get the trash can clean and that all the ants are out of it. This should help eliminate the problem.

There are few things more unpleasant in life than walking into your kitchen for a bite to eat, only to see some unwanted visitors eating crumbs on your kitchen counter! If you want to minimize your chances of developing an ant problem, make sure to always put away any food immediately.

Leaving food crumbs on the floors of your home is uncleanly, but did you know that it could cause an ant infestation? Ants love the smell of food and leaving it around is giving them an invitation to enter your home. Clean up after yourself and store uneaten food in your fridge.

Make sure that your kitchen does not have grease problems. Grease is a regular dietary staple of ants, roaches and a number of small flies. Drain flies actually breed in grease pans. So, eliminate all visible grease areas. However, also deal with invisible grease underneath stoves and your countertops.

If you just purchased a new home, you need to clean it as best as you can. Have a professional inspect it to make sure there are no bugs or rodents and plan on spending an entire day cleaning your home entirely to prevent pest from moving into your home.

Now you should know how to solve your pest control problems. You should also know where to look for more information. With this knowledge, you should have no problems getting everything back on track towards a pest-free life, as long as you use what you've learned and put it into practice.