Working On Your House: Exactly What You Must Understand

Since the economy has taken a turn for the worse, most of us are staying put and attempting to improve what we already have. Do not be disheartened if past home improvement projects have turned out less than satisfactory. By reading this article, you can pick up some handy advice that might make your next project a breeze.

Before beginning home improvements apply for the appropriate building permits. Any home improvement that involves plumbing, electricity, or structural changes can require a permit. Check your local laws. If you proceed without a permit then you can be fined or it could make the house harder to sell in the future.

When renovating your kitchen, avoid tiled counters. Tiled countertops are less sanitary than granite or mock-stone countertops, because food and other contaminants can build up in the spaces between the tiles. Tile countertops can also crack or even shatter if a heavy dish is dropped onto them, unlike countertops made of more modern materials.

One tool every homeowner should own is a drill. You can make holes and even attach screws. It's best to have a cordless battery powered drill with at least 9 volts and 1/4, 1/8, 1/16, and 1/32 inch drill bits, and attachments for driving flat-head and Phillips screws.

One way to save money and energy is to buy a programmable thermostat if you don't already have one. A programmable thermostat will allow you to specify what temperature you want your house to be at any given time or day throughout the week, even when you are away from home.

When looking to replace counter tops, go with granite. Most granite is attractive looking, durable, reasonably priced and is able to withhold hot products. Also, because it is so hard, it will not scratch, blister, or crack. It is easy to clean and does not wear down like other counter tops.

Use a floor lamp in place of table lamps to free up space on your end tables and night stands. Lamps that sit on the floor can be switched around, while lamps that sit on the table take up valuable space. Pick a lamp that has a good design that you could appreciate.

If you are working with someone else on a home improvement project, make sure to have clear lines of communication. It is important that everyone be assigned a role that caters to their strengths. It is also important that all members of the team understand the role they will have in the project. Clear communication will ensure that the project is completed in a timely fashion.

Put fire extinguishers in several rooms of your home. Fire extinguishers are particularly important in the kitchen, but they would be a wise investment for practically every room. Fires can break out in electrical wiring, where a chimney passes through a ceiling, and practically anywhere. Be prepared!

Installing new lighting fixtures is a great investment. Dark or dim rooms can seem smaller and depressing. Simply installing additional lighting can give new life to a room. A bright kitchen not only makes it easier to cook, but can liven the whole house, and a well lit bathroom can seem much larger than it really is.

If your home was built in the seventies or earlier, chances are good that it was built with only a very thin layer of insulation throughout the entire structure. Ideally, the layer should be approximately 27 centimeters or 10.5 inches thick. By increasing the thickness of insulation to the recommended four to six inches, you could easily save a couple of hundred dollars per year.

When selecting home renovations, consider the savings you will see in the future. For example, a new fridge may save you significantly on electricity bills, and new insulation in the attic could help reduce heating and cooling costs. While these renovations may seem expensive, future savings should always be considered during the planning stage of a home renovation.

To prepare for the winter, don't forget to insulate your pipes to keep the lines from freezing. Weatherizing tape is readily available at any store and it's easy to install. This tape will keep your system from freezing, and you will not have to replace any burst lines.

On moderately hot summer days, you may want to use a ceiling or other high performance fan instead of running your air conditioner. Check with the leasing agent before renting to learn whether ceiling fans are available in the apartment or not. Modern, high performance fans are not only there to decorate the room, but have a significant cooling effect.

See, improving your home is more than just huge home improvement jobs. It really can be any kind of endeavor you want it to be. If you could only do large projects, there wouldn't be home improvement stores open where you buy supplies. You should feel ready to get started and use your new knowledge of the endeavor.