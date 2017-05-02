Bug Control Recommendations Straight From The Professionals

What's that sound? Could it be a mouse in the walls? Or is it cockroaches? Gross! No matter what pest inhabits your location, it's time to get them out for good. Read this article in full to find a plethora of methods for dealing with pesky critters once and for all.

Use hairspray to kill cockroaches. If you ever have a cockroach in your home and don't have any bug killer on hand, try using an aerosol hairspray. It allows you to keep a significant distance between yourself and the roach, while being an effective means of suffocating and killing it.

Before you decide to rid your home of pests you should consider the moral implications. For example, if you have a mouse problem you may want a method that just removes them, but does not kill them. These days most exterminators offer this to their customers, but it may be somewhat more expensive.

You do not always have to call an exterminator when you are trying to get rid of mice. There are several methods you can use including glue traps and poison. If you are concerned with harming the mice, you can repel them with specially made electronic devices that emit sounds they don't like.

Take away any pet food in the overnight hours. You will also want to take away their water bowl. Bugs like to eat the food and then wash it down with the water bowl. If you are spraying for bugs with pesticide you want to take away the dog bowl before hand.

Opt for rock or stone when landscaping your yard instead of straw or wood chips. Organic material is the perfect habitat for many pests. If you want to keep them out of your home, both your home and yard should be as inhospitable to pests as possible. Pests will never make it into your home if they can't get past your yard.

Your pets are a big source of bug infestations in your home. Not only can your pets bring in fleas and ticks from outdoors, but their food is a food source for bugs as well. When the animals are done eating, pick up their food. Keep the area where the animals eat clean as well.

Do not tackle pest control alone if you live in a multiunit structure. Your individual efforts might be successful temporarily, but ineffective in the long run. Insects could just travel to another condo, apartment or townhome and then return. Consult with the property managers or other owners for a building-wide treatment solution.

If you have many mosquitoes in your yard, and possibly even infiltrating your home, try to eliminate any standing water. If there is a high population of mosquitoes on your property, they are breeding somewhere, and they can only breed in standing water. Dump anything that collects rainwater, dump kid pools and do whatever you can to eliminate breeding grounds.

One of the biggest sources of pests entering your home is the type of mulch you use on the outside garden beds. If you are using wood chips, termites are attracted to this and will get inside your home from it being in close proximity. Use rocks and stone in your garden instead to eliminate this problem.

Compare exterminator costs. There are different factors that go into different estimates, so find out what they are. You want to make sure that the person you hire can get rid of these pests for good. However, sometimes that will cost a little more. Do your research before hiring someone.

If you have firewood, make sure that it is stored a decent amount of feet away from the house. Bugs will inhabit this wood, so you will want it as far away from the house as possible. Try to expel all the items that bugs will feast on from your home.

One thing you can try to get rid of insects is caulking any cracks that you find around the house. Sprays and foggers can't reach deep inside walls and behind cabinets where bugs reside and hide. Try caulking sinks areas, pipes and molding near the floor, as insects can infiltrate these places.

Keep your home clean. Food is the most common cause of pests infesting the home.

It basically lures them inside. Be sure to clean the counter tops and floors and clear out any food debris after eating and cooking. Keeping your surfaces clean can help prevent pests from entering your home.

Although you want to get rid of these pests no matter what, you should ensure you are properly protecting yourself. Always wear the protective gear that the label instructs you to wear. In addition, it is always a good idea to use proper precautions on your own. Always wash your hands before you eat, drink, use the restroom, etc.

Read the labels and directions of any pest-control products you use thoroughly. More is not always better. Misapplication or overuse of certain products can be dangerous to the occupants of your home. In some cases, it is even illegal and can result in fines or jail time behind bars.

Armed with this information, you will soon be rid of the pests that plague your existence. Fight them right away by putting the above advice to good use. In time, you'll notice that the pests are no longer around, which means you can relax again.