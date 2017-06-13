Get Rid Of Pesky Pests With These Tips

Pests can become the constant plague of any home and a source of frustration to its occupants! Pests can make food unsafe to eat, cause illness and make a home just plain uncomfortable. Do whatever it takes to control pests and put these tips to good use.

Use hairspray to kill cockroaches. If you ever have a cockroach in your home and don't have any bug killer on hand, try using an aerosol hairspray. It allows you to keep a significant distance between yourself and the roach, while being an effective means of suffocating and killing it.

If you are seeing a large number of bugs indoors, slowly circle the perimeter of your house. Try to find any small openings where bugs could get in. Look closely near your chimney and the siding. If you locate a hole, buy silicone caulk and get the area fixed to the best of your ability.

A little known way to kill bugs is with hairspray. This is entirely safe for you as well as any pets, but works to eliminate the insects. The hairspray creates a sticky barrier that prevents them from getting nourishment. This works on bees that make it into your home.

Be sure to close up any openings by which rodents could enter your home. This is especially important before winter, when rodents will be looking for a warm spot to take shelter. Look for cracks and holes of all sizes around the windows, vents and foundation of your home. Some small rodents need less than a quarter inch to squeeze into your home.

Check to see if your windows or screens are cracked or ripped as insects can easily penetrate any inconsistencies in your infrastructure. If you see that a seal has been broken, make sure that you fix this or get it replaced immediately so that it does not become an issue in the future.

If you're a pet owner, don't use poison to kill rodents. If your cat or dog catches a sick rodent or plays with a dead one, it can ingest the poison. You don't want to have these types of traps when children are around either. They'll think the pellets are candy.

In order to permanently eliminate pests from your home, it is vital that you properly identify what pests are in it. If you aren't aware of which pests you have, there is no way you can come up with a proper method of getting rid of them. Identification is the key.

You need to decide just how much tolerance you have for certain pests. For instance, can you handle an insect in your garden or an ant in your kitchen every now and then? Most people can deal with this very small problem. However, you probably will not tolerate any fleas or ticks in your home. Once you are aware of the amount and type of pest activity you can tolerate, you can then develop a proper plan.

Do you have a problem with rodents in your house? You might need to look at the outside of your home for places they may be getting in. Use steel wool to fill the holes and put some poison out. Sometimes, odor repellents like mustard oil can be effective.

Don't underestimate the power bugs have to thoroughly invade your home! Although they come out at night to feed in your kitchen or drink in the bathroom, they live inside the walls, in heating vents and under floor boards. When you address your pest control problem, make sure to hit every inch of the dwelling.

If you've found a mouse hole, try cutting some steel wool and putting that in the hole. The rodents will attempt to eat through it, which will kill them. Fill in the whole with spackle containing steel wool to prevent new holes from being created.

Find some pest resistant plants for your garden. It will be a lot easier and cheaper to take care of your garden if your plants are strong enough to keep pest away. You could also introduce some insects such as ladybugs who are know for eating certain kind of pest.

If you are being bothered with mice and rats, it is time to set traps. Most rodents are attracted to peanut butter. Take a small bit of peanut butter and roll it into a tiny ball and place it on a mouse trap to tantalize rodents with the scent.

Contrary to popular belief, bugs don't just exist where it's messy or littered with food debris. They can live anywhere and thrive especially in areas that don't see a lot of action. Because of this, it's a good idea to go through your closets, basement, attic and other areas that gather dust and tend to be quiet.

Mosquito infestations in your yard can be highly problematic, especially in the late summer. To prevent mosquitoes from infesting your yard and using it for breeding, make sure you don't have any stagnant pools of water in your yard. Change the water in bird baths every week and avoid water build-up in sand boxes and other containers.

Now, you are ready to take on those little pests that have found their way into your home. Use the information you've learned here for your war on the pests. Pretty soon, your pests will be gone and your life will be back to normal.